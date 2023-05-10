Menu
China v America: how Xi Jinping plans to narrow the military gap

China's first home-built aircraft carrier heads to sea at Dalian, Liaoning province. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Wed, 10 May 2023
Ever since British troops vanquished Qing dynasty forces in the Opium Wars of the 19th century, Chinese modernisers have dreamed of building world-class armed forces with a strong navy at their core. China’s spears and sailing ships were no match for steam-powered gunboats, wrote Li Hongzhang, a scholar-official who helped set up the country’s first modern arsenal and shipyard in Shanghai in 1865. If China systematically studied Western technology, as Russia and Japan had, it “could be self-sufficient after a hundred...
The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…
Public sector

The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…

Conflict of interest claims, the big melt, document dump of the week and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector Profile

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

“I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," says Kate Acland.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More World

Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’
Media

The threats come as NZ prepares its own digital news law, influenced by C-18 and Australia’s news code.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
What sort of king will Charles III be?
The Economist

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 08 May 2023
Governments are living in a fiscal fantasyland
The Economist

The world over, they are failing to confront the dire state of their finances.

The Economist 08 May 2023
The crypto sector is still a mess. A crackdown would do it good
Cryptocurrency

Stronger rules would be a gift to genuine innovators and combat the many scammers.

Bloomberg 07 May 2023