Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
Predictions that the Chinese economy would eclipse that of the US have faded. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
By Stella Yifan Xie HONG KONG – With the property market that long fuelled China’s growth mired in a prolonged downturn, China’s economy is shifting into a lower gear.The country’s struggling economy showed some signs of life on Wednesday, with strengthening retail sales helping to drive growth to a faster-than-expected 4.9% in the third quarter.The data suggest that recent stimulus measures, including interest-rate cuts and steps to encourage home sales, have helped stabilise the economy, putting it on tr...
Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: how 2degrees is going greener

With Emma-Kate Greer, sponsored by 2degrees.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: how 2degrees is going greener

More World

A recession is no longer the consensus for the US
World

A recession is no longer the consensus for the US

In a Wall Street Journal survey, economists lower recession probability below 50%.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Oct 2023
Sales slow at Louis Vuitton’s owner as China sputters
Retail

Sales slow at Louis Vuitton’s owner as China sputters

Luxury-goods retailer struggles to lure local consumers back to its stores.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Oct 2023
Oil prices, defence stocks rise as Israel-Hamas conflict rattles markets
World

Oil prices, defence stocks rise as Israel-Hamas conflict rattles markets

Havens like gold and global bonds jump; airline stocks slide.

The Wall Street Journal 10 Oct 2023
Will companies keep their pandemic-era gains? It depends
World

Will companies keep their pandemic-era gains? It depends

During the pandemic, consumers bought goods year-round because they had money to spend.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Oct 2023