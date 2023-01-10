Companies must battle the beast of stagflation

Companies will be forced to shell out more on inventories and receivables just to stay where they are. (Image: Getty)

By Rachana Shanbhogue, Deputy business affairs editor, The EconomistSimmering geopolitics, outright war, a global pandemic: anyone who has led a business through the ups and downs of the 2020s so far probably feels like they’ve seen it all. Now they must prepare to battle another foe – the two-headed monster of high inflation and economic stagnation. This fearful stagflationary beast last made an appearance in the 1970s, well before most of today’s senior executives had even set foot on the career ladder. How should...