Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Companies must battle the beast of stagflation

Companies must battle the beast of stagflation
Companies will be forced to shell out more on inventories and receivables just to stay where they are. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
By Rachana Shanbhogue, Deputy business affairs editor, The EconomistSimmering geopolitics, outright war, a global pandemic: anyone who has led a business through the ups and downs of the 2020s so far probably feels like they’ve seen it all. Now they must prepare to battle another foe – the two-headed monster of high inflation and economic stagnation. This fearful stagflationary beast last made an appearance in the 1970s, well before most of today’s senior executives had even set foot on the career ladder. How should...
Economy

CoreLogic predicts building industry slowdown

Annual building cost inflation is expected to ease in the second quarter of this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The Economist

India to become the world’s most populous country

China is now suffering from a demographic slump.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

Expect a new election battleground on social media.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 5:00am

More World

The Economist

India to become the world’s most populous country

China is now suffering from a demographic slump.

The Economist 5:00am
Bloomberg

China’s open borders spark homecoming rush

For the first time since the virus emerged, China has rejoined the rest of the world.

Bloomberg 09 Jan 2023
World

Why a global recession is inevitable

The world is reeling from shocks in geopolitics, energy and economics.

The Economist 09 Jan 2023
The Life Free

Car shows popular for years are now just so passé

Big marques prefer to debut their luxury models at Monterey.

Bloomberg 08 Jan 2023