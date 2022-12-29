Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Has China reached the peak of its powers?

Has China reached the peak of its powers?
In 2023 China’s population, now 1.4 billion, will probably start to shrink, and India will become the world’s most populous country. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
By Roger McShane, China Editor, The EconomistEven in his moment of triumph, Xi Jinping admitted that dark clouds hang over China. At the Communist party’s five-yearly congress in October, Xi secured a precedent-trampling third term as party chief. Speaking before some 2,300 party delegates in Beijing, the “helmsman”, as he is now called in state media (with worrying echoes of the worship of Mao Zedong more than half a century ago), described a decade of mostly smooth sailing under his rule. Extreme poverty has b...
Primary Sector

Liquidators can't get hold of Aubade Global Resources directors

The company was put into liquidation in December.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: The best tech books and newsletters of the year

Peter Griffin shares his top five newsletters and tech books.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Investigation

Best of BusinessDesk: gone in six months

Oliver Lewis won Business News Journalist of the year at the NZSA Award 2022.  The chief executive who abruptly departed from the Christchurch council-owned company that controls assets worth more than $5 billion has had millions of dollars in damages awarded against him by Unite...

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

More World

World

Britain is the sick man of Europe once again

As the Economist looks at the world ahead, it finds Britain will struggle to pep up its sluggish investment 

The Economist 28 Dec 2022
World

Where conflict might flare up in 2023

Keep an eye on Taiwan and the South China Sea—and the Himalayas.

The Economist 27 Dec 2022
Energy

Hydrogen hype is rising again – will this time be different?

Enthusiasts of hydrogen are fizzing with excitement. But investors have been excited, and disappointed, before.

The Economist 26 Dec 2022
The Life

A $4.7 billion bet on finding the elixir of life

Can an instant unicorn crack cellular rejuvenation?

The Economist 25 Dec 2022