If Ticketmaster is a greedy capitalist, so is Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift helped botch the sale of a stadium tour by trying to sell more tickets in one go than had ever been done before. (Image: Getty)

In America, it has been a disillusioning few weeks for music fans. Though her “Swifties” are far too loyal to blame her, Taylor Swift helped botch the sale of a 52-night stadium tour by trying to sell more concert tickets in one go than had ever been done before. Bruce Springsteen, acknowledging that he had upset fans by selling tickets at prices as high as US$5,000 (NZ$8,000) offered no remorse. “If there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back,” he gruffly told Rolling Stone.&...