Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Inflation will be harder to bring down than markets think

Inflation will be harder to bring down than markets think
Central banks might might allow inflation to run above their targets, which would bring an economic sugar rush. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 18 Feb 2023
Given how woefully stock and bond portfolios have performed over the past year or so, you may not have noticed that financial markets are floating high on optimism. Yet there is no other way to describe today’s investors, who since the autumn have increasingly bet that inflation, the world economy’s biggest problem, will fall away without much fuss. The result, many think, will be cuts in interest rates towards the end of 2023, which will help the world’s major economies – and most importantly America – avoid...
Media Free

Newsgroups rally behind Cyclone Gabrielle aid effort

The Red Cross has set up a special NZ disaster fund to assist those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding across the North Island this summer. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Air NZ, Chippy, Vulcan Steel and more

OTM this week: Chippy's curse, the worst weather advertising, Starlink and more. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: ChatGPT will give white-collar workers the blues

Automation once spelt the end of the blue-collar worker. The tables have turned.

Warren Couillault 5:00am

More World

Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 17 Feb 2023
World

US no longer the millionaire magnet it was pre-pandemic

New Zealand is tenth on the list of inflows of high-net-worth individuals.

Bloomberg 17 Feb 2023
The Economist

Moldova fears a Russian coup plot

But the West is rallying around the tiny former Soviet republic.

The Economist 14 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak

Many unhappy Tories think her diagnosis of the UK's ills was fundamentally correct.

Bloomberg 12 Feb 2023