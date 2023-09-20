Menu
Justice Department probe scrutinises Elon Musk perks at Tesla going back years

Elon Musk (Image: Getty)
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
By Rebecca Elliott, Emily Glazer, and Kirsten GrindFederal prosecutors are scrutinizing personal benefits Tesla may have provided Elon Musk since 2017 – longer than previously known – as part of a criminal investigation examining issues including a proposed house for the chief executive.The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York also has sought information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to the billionaire, people familiar with the investigation said. Prosecutors have reference...
Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh
Wine

Labels could go onto the auction block as early as next month.

Staff reporters 2:35pm
Retail

Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales

The retailer recounted its first year of “uninterrupted trade” post-pandemic.

Ella Somers 1:15pm
Infrastructure

Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

The massive programme of work could cost more than $20 billion.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
The Fed isn’t getting the economy it expected
World

US Federal Reserve inflation projections look too high, but GDP projections look too low.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
An even bigger housing crisis threatens China’s economy
World

Distressed property giant Country Garden could create worse problems than Evergrande’s.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Sep 2023
A 3% mortgage rate in a 7% world? This startup says it can do that
World

'Assuming' the seller's mortgage is a way to get a low interest rate.

The Wall Street Journal 18 Sep 2023
5.01 and done: no one wants to schmooze after work any more
World

Social gatherings are losing their allure as more workers feel the pull of home.

The Wall Street Journal 17 Sep 2023