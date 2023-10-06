Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Rising interest rates mean deficits finally matter

Rising interest rates mean deficits finally matter
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
By Greg Ip The US has long been the lender of last resort to the world. During the emerging-market panics of the 1990s, the global financial crisis of 2007-09 and the pandemic shutdown of 2020, it was the Treasury’s unmatched capacity to borrow that came to the rescue.Now, the Treasury itself is a source of risk. No, the US isn’t about to default or fail to sell enough bonds at its next auction. But the scale and upward trajectory of US borrowing and absence of any political corrective now threaten markets and the economy in wa...
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 2:50pm
Election 2023: Polls fall into line
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

It beggars belief this weekend still features pool matches a month into the tournament.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

More World

Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing
World

Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing

Growth prospects and concern over govt debt are driving long-term interest rates higher.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Oct 2023
How candid can you really be with your boss?
Business Advice

How candid can you really be with your boss?

Tips for dealing with the invitation, "I’d love your feedback."

The Wall Street Journal 04 Oct 2023
Small business bankruptcies rise in the US
World

Small business bankruptcies rise in the US

New signs of economic distress signal no soft landing for many entrepreneurs.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Oct 2023
A new interest-rate regime has begun: these are the market’s winners and losers
World

A new interest-rate regime has begun: these are the market’s winners and losers

Bond prices, the Magnificent Seven and emerging markets are under pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Oct 2023