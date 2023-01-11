Menu
Shares fall after Virgin Orbit rocket suffers failure

The Cosmic Girl carrying the LauncherOne rocket under its left wing at Cornwall Airport. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
By Loren GrushA rocket launched by a Virgin Orbit Holdings' 747 aircraft failed to deploy its nine satellites as planned yesterday, sending the company’s shares plunging.It’s an unexpected ending for the mission, which would have added Britain to the ranks of countries able to launch from their own soil. Virgin Orbit shares fell 25% in after-hours trade. Virgin Orbit’s modified 747 plane, Cosmic Girl, took off from Spaceport Cornwall at 10.02pm local time, carrying the company’s LauncherOne rocket underneath its...
Battle of the brands starts NZ corporate year

The new year's brand battles have a familiar ring to Pattrick Smellie.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Clean-car scheme reaches $288.5m in payments

The ‘fiscally neutral’ scheme could soon tap out.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Niwa to plumb the depths of Antarctica's Ross Sea

The crew of Niwa's Tangaroa are expecting to find Antarctica's sea ice thinner than ever on this season's expedition.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

