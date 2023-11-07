Menu
The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting

Tue, 07 Nov 2023
By Chip CutterThe white-collar labour market is softening to a point that companies are encountering an issue that would have been unthinkable in the era known as the Great Resignation.These days, too few people are voluntarily leaving their jobs.Turnover has declined so steeply at some large companies that they find themselves over budget on certain teams, requiring leaders to weigh whether to postpone projects or to cut additional staff as the end of year approaches. Other bosses worry about how to keep star employees engaged when there are f...
