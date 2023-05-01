Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

The power (and the limits) of the American dollar

The power (and the limits) of the American dollar
The dollar-doubters have become vocal once again. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 01 May 2023
Every so often, an appetite surges for an alternative reserve currency to the dollar – and a market booms in predictions of the greenback’s imminent demise. For nearly three-quarters of a century the dollar has at a global scale dominated trade, finance and the rainy-day reserve portfolios of central banks. Yet high inflation, fractious geopolitics and the sanctions imposed by America and its allies on countries such as Russia have lately caused dollar-doubters to become vocal once again.Often these episodes are fuelled by...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

More World

Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools
Bloomberg

Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

Most economists predict the RBA will keep its cash rate at 3.6%.

Bloomberg 11:00am
Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary
Bloomberg

Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary

Attacking judges is not the way to run the UK. They are not "enemies of the people".

Bloomberg 30 Apr 2023
The managing class has failed frontline workers
Bloomberg

The managing class has failed frontline workers

Firms are paying a high price for neglecting the hardships of staff on wages.

Bloomberg 30 Apr 2023
Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax
Bloomberg

Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax

The new foreigner property tax makes London and New York look cheap.

Bloomberg 29 Apr 2023