Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

The real injustice would have been not to indict Donald Trump

The real injustice would have been not to indict Donald Trump
Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
The arraignment of Donald Trump at a court in Miami on June 13 marks a first in American history. The current president’s administration believes that the previous president endangered national security, by wilfully mishandling classified documents, and is bringing charges that could result in jail time. What makes this even more extraordinary, of course, is that the defendant is the front-runner in the Republican primary. Thus the 2024 election could turn into a campaign for Trump to stay out of prison.That is what Trump would like....
The Business of Tech: NZ needs women founders
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: NZ needs women founders

Ministry of Awesome CEO Marian Johnson on the value women founders add.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Primary Sector

Food and fibre export revenue hits new record

Dairy export revenue is expected to increase by 14% for the year to June 30.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Food and fibre export revenue hits new record
Markets

No action from probe into Chorus contract terms

The question of unbundling fibre won't be asked for a couple more years.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
No action from probe into Chorus contract terms

More World

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 14 Jun 2023
Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance
Bloomberg

Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance

Investors have been optimistic about the company’s expansion plans.

Bloomberg 13 Jun 2023
As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks
Bloomberg

As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 12 Jun 2023
Neoliberalism needs a rethink, not extinction
Bloomberg

Neoliberalism needs a rethink, not extinction

For all its faults, it improved economies, and still offers lessons for the future. 

Bloomberg 11 Jun 2023