The world’s biggest crypto firm is melting down

Binance's dominance of crypto is dwindling. (Image: Depositphotos)
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
By Patricia Kowsmann, Caitlin Ostroff and Angus BerwickAfter FTX crashed, the world of crypto seemed to belong to the largest exchange, Binance. Less than a year later, Binance is the one in distress.Under threat of enforcement actions by US agencies, Binance’s empire is quaking. Over the past three months, more than a dozen senior executives have left, and the exchange has laid off at least 1,500 employees this year to cut costs and prepare for a decline in business.And while Binance still looms large in crypto, its dominance is dwindlin...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Environment

Global accountancy firms have taken part in a New Zealand degrowth conference.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff
Sport

All Blacks owner NZ Rugby extracted two IPO promises.

Paul McBeth and Trevor McKewen 5:00am
NZ Rugby's double IPO option revealed

World

US economy could withstand one shock, but four at once?

A year of surprisingly strong growth is about to be tested – in four ways.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Sep 2023
World

A mother’s love – a bargain at $450 a year, plus fees

Parents are hiring concierge services for university-based offspring, including hugs.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Sep 2023
World

Zelensky seeks to persuade more sceptical West that Ukraine war is worth the aid

Zelensky faces concerns about what GOP group calls Biden’s ‘open-ended commitment’.

The Wall Street Journal 23 Sep 2023
Health

Hard-core sleepers obsess over their snoozing stats

Getting a good night’s rest becomes a new sport with strategies to beat your rivals.

The Wall Street Journal 23 Sep 2023