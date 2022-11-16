Menu
Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

Trump complained about what he sees as America’s decline without him at the helm. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
By Mark Niquette and Gregory KorteDonald Trump entered the 2024 US presidential race today, making official what he’s been teasing for months, just as many Republicans are preparing to move away from their longtime standard-bearer.Minutes before his appearance at an event announcing his candidacy, Trump’s campaign filed federal paperwork to declare that he’s running again, becoming the first major contender from either party to formally declare.“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing m...
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm
Markets

NZ dollar flying high

The kiwi dollar has gained 10.6% in the past month. 

Rebecca Howard 12:00pm

World

The dynamics of distrust at the G20 summit

As Joe Biden and Xi Jinping prepare to meet, South-East Asia contemplates with alarm a deterioration in relations between America and China.

The Economist 14 Nov 2022
Bloomberg

FTX crypto collapse: just another bubble

The collapse of crypto empire FTX has all the hallmarks of similar implosions in the world of real money.

Bloomberg 14 Nov 2022
Bloomberg

Credit crises lurk everywhere in emerging markets

First, it was Chinese developers. Now other markets in Asia are experiencing stress.

Bloomberg 14 Nov 2022
Bloomberg Free

Rise of Russian hardliners sows fear in Putin’s elite

Kremlin's tolerance of calls for ‘Stalinist’ measures alarms insiders.

Bloomberg 13 Nov 2022