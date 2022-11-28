Menu
Unrest breaks out across China, as frustration at lockdowns grows

Protesters hold up a white piece of paper against censorship during a protest against Chinas strict zero-covid measures in Beijing. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
From Urumqi in the northwest to Shanghai in the east, demonstrations and protests have rocked China in recent days. They have varied in size, tenor and composition, but all have been united by one theme: demands for an end to the harsh lockdowns and arbitrary controls of the country’s “zero-covid” campaign. Taken together, they represent a broad-based and diverse bellow of frustration of a sort very rarely heard in China. Though not all protests are explicitly political, they are an unmistakable rebuke for President...
Markets Free MARKET CLOSE

NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm

