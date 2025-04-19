Menu
The Wall Street Journal

US democrats are fair-weather free-traders

President Trump’s tariffs have been called 'economic sabotage'. (Image: Getty)
Sat, 19 Apr 2025
By Allyshia FinleyYou have to smile at all the born-again Democratic free-traders. Look no further than Governor Gavin Newsom, who last week announced that California plans to “pursue strategic relationships with international trading partners”.“It’s our workers, families, and farmers who stand to lose the most from this Trump tax hike and trade war,” Newsom declared. How about eliminating the Golden State’s trade barriers to meat and eggs from other states that don’t follow its animal welfare rule...
Opinion

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more

OTM this week: Which NZX50 director is buying up with Sharesies?

Victoria Young 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
However, every new technology also carries risks.

AFP 5:00am
A full-scale flight from USD assets could force the government to default on its debts.

The Washington Post 18 Apr 2025
The iPhone maker is heavily reliant on the Chinese manufacturing economy.

The Wall Street Journal 18 Apr 2025