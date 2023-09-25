Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

US economy could withstand one shock, but four at once?

US economy could withstand one shock, but four at once?
Federal student loan payments restart on Oct 1, which could divert as much as $100 billion from Americans’ pockets. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
By David HarrisonThe US economy has sailed through some rough currents this year but now faces a convergence of hazards that threaten to create more turbulence.Among the possible challenges this fall: a broader auto workers strike, a lengthy government shutdown, the resumption of student loan payments and rising oil prices.Each on its own wouldn’t do too much harm. Together, they could be more damaging, particularly when the economy is already cooling due to high interest rates.“It’s that quadrupl...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead
Politics charts

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Markets

NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off

Synlait Milk disclosed a challenging fiscal year but the stock still edged up today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off
Primary Sector

Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

More World

A mother’s love – a bargain at $450 a year, plus fees
World

A mother’s love – a bargain at $450 a year, plus fees

Parents are hiring concierge services for university-based offspring, including hugs.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Sep 2023
Zelensky seeks to persuade more sceptical West that Ukraine war is worth the aid
World

Zelensky seeks to persuade more sceptical West that Ukraine war is worth the aid

Zelensky faces concerns about what GOP group calls Biden’s ‘open-ended commitment’.

The Wall Street Journal 23 Sep 2023
Hard-core sleepers obsess over their snoozing stats
Health

Hard-core sleepers obsess over their snoozing stats

Getting a good night’s rest becomes a new sport with strategies to beat your rivals.

The Wall Street Journal 23 Sep 2023
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 22 Sep 2023