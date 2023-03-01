Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Wall Street’s ChatGPT nightmare is over before it starts as banks crack down

Wall Street’s ChatGPT nightmare is over before it starts as banks crack down
It may be some time before AI takes over bond and commodities markets that were once too tough to automate. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
By Katherine DohertyIn a dark future for humans on Wall Street, banks fire traders en masse as artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT take over bond and commodities markets that were once too tough to automate.  But not yet. And maybe not ever. Wall Street banks are taking steps to limit or prohibit its use, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup. And the traders and other professionals that are dabbling in the technology are quickly finding that, while it could make some of their most mundane tasks fast...
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am

More World

Tourism

Will big-spending China return?

Will Chinese consumer return to their free-spending ways?

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Is plant-based milk good for you? What about for the planet?

Concerns for health and the environment are driving the trend away from cow's milk.

Bloomberg 26 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

US supreme court to review online free-speech protections

Cases relate to social media's role in promoting news of terrorist activities.

Bloomberg 26 Feb 2023
Health

There's a worrying amount of fraud in medical research

There's a worrying unwillingness to do anything about fabricated data.

The Economist 25 Feb 2023