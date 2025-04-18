Menu
Will policy chaos trigger a flight from the US dollar?

Stocks, bonds and the dollar all fell. (Image: Getty)
The Washington Post
Fri, 18 Apr 2025
The stock-market turbulence unleashed last week by the White House’s wildly fluctuating trade policy was frightening enough – but it’s no longer the scariest omen for the economy. Investors have started to ask what was until recently an unthinkable question: Are US government bonds still safe?Although the US$28.6 trillion (NZ$48.5t) market for Treasuries usually triggers few headlines, it has profound implications for economic and financial stability. HarmOne hopes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is following it closely...
