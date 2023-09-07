Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work

Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work
Tests may still be effective for longer. (Image: Getty)
By Ginger Adams OtisDon’t throw out that seemingly outdated at-home rapid covid-19 test just yet. It may still be good.The Food and Drug Administration has been extending expiry dates for some authorised at-home, over-the-counter covid test kits, meaning some unused tests may still be viable. The agency’s updated list of expiration dates may be useful to those reaching for their stash of covid-19 tests amid new variants and a recent bump in cases and hospitalisations.Many Americans received free tests from the federal gove...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

More World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules
World

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset
World

Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset

Experts offer their top tips for a better night's rest.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
The generational paradigm shift taking over markets
World

The generational paradigm shift taking over markets

After a two-decade break, stocks and bonds are again moving in opposite directions.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am