As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks

Mon, 12 Jun 2023
By Catarina Saraiva Federal Reserve officials are ready to take a breather after more than a year of driving up interest rates, a move that’s likely to be accompanied by a strong signal that they’re prepared to keep hiking if needed.Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25% at their June 13-14 meeting, allowing them to take stock of the outlook following recent strains in the banking sector. But chair Jerome Powell will also have to placate a number of officials who worry progress on inflation has stall...
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Finance

Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Property

Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 11:30am
Neoliberalism needs a rethink, not extinction
Bloomberg

Neoliberalism needs a rethink, not extinction

For all its faults, it improved economies, and still offers lessons for the future. 

Bloomberg 11 Jun 2023
Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case
Bloomberg

Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case

The former president has been indicted over his refusal to return classified documents.

Bloomberg 09 Jun 2023
These are the world’s 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023
Bloomberg

These are the world’s 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Soaring inflation and rising accommodation costs were cited as some of the reasons.

Bloomberg 09 Jun 2023
Apple headset looks sleek in person but battery pack stands out
Technology

Apple headset looks sleek in person but battery pack stands out

The price of Apple's shares slipped after the headset was announced.

Bloomberg 07 Jun 2023