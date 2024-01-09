Menu
Boeing Max grounding goes global as carriers follow FAA order

The 737 Max is by far Boeing's most popular aircraft. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 09 Jan 2024
By Mary Schlangenstein, Julie Johnsson, Siddharth Philip, Ryan Beene and Danny LeeThe grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 has quickly gathered pace, with carriers from the US to Panama to Turkey pulling the model from service for inspections after a fuselage section on a brand-new Alaska Airlines jet blew out mid-flight.After Alaska Air grounded its fleet of 65 737 Max 9s following the incident on Jan 5, United Airlines, the model’s top operator, followed suit with some jets. Then, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered...
Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held
Markets

Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held

The trades software firm wants to delist from stock exchange. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 09, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 09, 2023
Primary Sector

UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Is Santana's Central Otago "Rise and Shine" prospect a Macraes-beater?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Fake news threatens to destroy democracy
Technology Electoral Integrity

Fake news threatens to destroy democracy

Govts must urgently unite to combat a flood of disinformation and digital manipulation.

Bloomberg 07 Jan 2024
Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams
Technology Artificial Intelligence

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

Doomsday fear-mongering reached a high pitch in the past year.

Bloomberg 06 Jan 2024
Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?
Economy Opinion

Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?

The United Kingdom is getting poorer against its European peers.

Bloomberg 05 Jan 2024
The economic case for a liberal arts education
Bloomberg Opinion

The economic case for a liberal arts education

Teaching critical-thinking skills is vital to prepare students for a changing economy.

Bloomberg 04 Jan 2024