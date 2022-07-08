See full details
Boris Johnson’s plan to drag out exit under pressure

Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Boris Johnson’s plan to drag out exit under pressure
A dejected Boris Johnson leaves after making a statement outside No. 10 Downing Street. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
By Emily Ashton, Joe Mayes and Kitty Donaldson.Boris Johnson was still in Downing Street on Thursday night after announcing his intention to resign as British prime minister, but his plans for an orderly retreat were under threat.  The ruling Conservative Party is urgently drawing up plans for an accelerated contest to choose his successor by the end of the summer, rather than allowing the extended three-month swan song officials at No. 10 had floated earlier in the day.“I have tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentr...

