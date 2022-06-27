See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Bloomberg

China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump

Bloomberg
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump
Shoppers in Shanghai return to a partially reopened Disney store this month. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Mon, 27 Jun 2022
RELATED
China’s economy showed some improvement in June as covid restrictions were gradually eased, although the recovery remains muted. That’s the outlook based on Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge returned to the neutral level after deteriorating for two straight months.Economic activity picked up in June after financial hub Shanghai lifted its lockdown, allowing businesses to restart and most residents to leave their homes. That can be seen in a rebound in small business co...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Economist
NATO holds its most important summit in generations
The Economist | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first NZ prime minister to attend a NATO summit, this week in Madrid. The meeting marks a crucial moment in the alliance's approach to both Russia and China, says The Economist.

Transport
The $200m question: funding free public transport in Auckland
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

A new report outlines four possible solutions to a $200m question.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 27, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.