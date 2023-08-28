Menu
China’s worsening economic slowdown is rippling across the globe

China’s momentum is fading after decades of supercharged growth. A much anticipated post-pandemic recovery appears to have flopped. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
Bloomberg News

China's economy was meant to drive a third of global economic growth this year, so its dramatic slowdown in recent months is sounding alarm bells across the world. Policymakers are bracing for a hit to their economies as China's imports of everything from construction materials to electronics slide. Caterpillar says Chinese demand for machines used on building sites is worse than previously thought. US president Joe Biden called the economic problems a "ticking time bomb". Global investors ha...
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,479.01, up 11.35 points or 0.10%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Dileepa Fonseka: The heckling will continue

Luxon was stopped from answering question about NZ First, but there will be more.

Dileepa Fonseka 6:03pm
The heckling will continue
Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls

Grant Robertson said he has identified about $1.5b in “immediate savings”.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls

Can Oxford and Cambridge save Harvard from ChatGPT?
Can Oxford and Cambridge save Harvard from ChatGPT?

Time-tested Oxbridge tutorial system offers US universities a way to blunt AI cheating.

Bloomberg 27 Aug 2023
Macquarie’s 'vampire kangaroo' jumps on UK drivers
Macquarie’s 'vampire kangaroo' jumps on UK drivers

Aussie investor’s subsidiary extracts money from motorists by maximising punitive fees.

Bloomberg 27 Aug 2023
Nike’s slump was foretold by its key Taiwan shoe supplier
Nike’s slump was foretold by its key Taiwan shoe supplier

US households have almost depleted excess savings built up during the pandemic.

Bloomberg 26 Aug 2023
Deepfake imposter scams are driving a new wave of fraud
Deepfake imposter scams are driving a new wave of fraud

AI could turbocharge the cybertheft economy, as banks scramble to keep up.

Bloomberg 26 Aug 2023