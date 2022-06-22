See full details
Elon Musk, Nouriel Roubini, Goldman Sachs warn on US recession

Elon Musk, Nouriel Roubini, Goldman Sachs warn on US recession
Elon Musk took a break from firing people and buying Twitter to predict a recession. (Image: Getty)
Elon Musk, Nouriel Roubini and Goldman Sachs Group have warned of a growing likelihood that the US economy will fall into recession.Their outlooks will stoke fears of a hard landing for the world’s biggest economy as the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates to counter the fastest pace of inflation in decades. Tesla's chief executive officer (Musk) said Tuesday that a recession in the US looks likely in the near future.“A recession is inevitable at some point. As to whether there is a recession in the near term, that is m...

