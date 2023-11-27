Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide
An auction of a property in Sydney, Australia. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
By Ari Altstedter, Ainsley Thomson and Prashant GopalThe shock that rippled through global housing markets as central banks rapidly raised interest rates last year has given way to a cold new reality: the real estate bonanza that fuelled wealth for millions of people is over.Markets around the world are caught between sharply higher borrowing costs – likely here to stay – and a shortage of homes that's keeping prices elevated. That's made housing in many areas even less affordable, while property owners with resetting l...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix
Economy

Could the RBNZ set off fireworks?

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Could the RBNZ set off fireworks?

More Bloomberg

We're raising a generation of prudes who want less sex
The Life Social trends

We're raising a generation of prudes who want less sex

A craving for PG-rated content is not just reasonable but also healthy for Gen Z.

Bloomberg 26 Nov 2023
American cricket’s (world) cup runneth over
Sport

American cricket’s (world) cup runneth over

The planet’s second-most popular sport is about to get a huge boost in the US.

Bloomberg 26 Nov 2023
Origin top investor rejects Brookfield’s ‘low-ball’ new bid
Bloomberg

Origin top investor rejects Brookfield’s ‘low-ball’ new bid

AustralianSuper says the offer is below its estimate of Origin’s long-term value.

Bloomberg 24 Nov 2023
Japanese sauna culture becomes a remedy for digital burnout
The Life

Japanese sauna culture becomes a remedy for digital burnout

Finland and smash-hit comic book inspire youth to get sweaty to escape life on screens.

Bloomberg 19 Nov 2023