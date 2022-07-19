See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Bloomberg

IMF to cut global growth forecast 'substantially'

Bloomberg
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

IMF to cut global growth forecast 'substantially'
Ships wait at anchor off Singapore. The world economy faces slower growth. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Tue, 19 Jul 2022
RELATED
By Yudith Ho and Michelle Jamrisko The International Monetary Fund will cut its global economic growth outlook “substantially” in its next update, as finance chiefs grapple with a shrinking list of options to address the worsening risks.Surging food and energy prices, slowing capital flows to emerging markets, the ongoing pandemic and a slowdown in China make it “much more challenging” for policymakers, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, the IMF’s director for strategy, policy and review, said at a Sunday panel in Bali, Ind...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Why I'm tired of the RBNZ blame game
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

It's easy to be an armchair critic with the benefit of hindsight, but the covid response wasn't as bad as people think.

Markets
Four NZAI board members quit, as fight brews with major shareholder
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The board said there had been a "breakdown of trust and confidence" with remaining director and majority shareholder David Sena.

Law & Regulation
Liquidators can’t find Eric Watson
Victoria Young | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The IRD has helped fund the liquidation of Watson's Cullen Group, to the tune of $100,000. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.