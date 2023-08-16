Menu
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
By Jonnelle MarteAs Federal Reserve officials close in on the end of their tightening campaign, the debate is shifting from how high interest rates need to go to how long they should stay elevated.Inflation pressures are easing, which could give policymakers room to keep interest rates at or near current levels for the time being. Still, price gains remain well above the central bank’s 2% target, making policymakers hesitant to declare victory. Introducing the discussion over how long officials may keep rates steady even if inflation...
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
Economy

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
Markets

Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 3:10pm
Economy

Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold

The central bank suggested a small chance of one further rate hike. 

Staff reporters 2:10pm
In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars
Cars

A savage price war has been great for consumers embracing plug-in vehicles.

Bloomberg 13 Aug 2023
New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough
Health

Pharma companies seem to be finally listening to the female half of the population.

Bloomberg 13 Aug 2023
Scandals will hurt squeaky clean Singapore, but not too much
Bloomberg

Leaders on the defensive over awkward disclosures. They just have to grin and bear it.

Bloomberg 13 Aug 2023
Biden fears China is ‘ticking time bomb' posing danger to world
Bloomberg

The comments are some of Biden's most alarming yet made about China.

Bloomberg 12 Aug 2023