King Charles III has been a very dull monarch, thank God: Max Hastings

Queen Camilla has proved the big success story of King Charles III's reign. (Image: Getty)
Sat, 30 Sep 2023
Bloomberg Opinion, by Max HastingsBritain’s queen is a year dead, and her son is passing his first anniversary on the throne. What has astonished his subjects – and maybe disappointed royal-watching bloggers around the world – is how pleasantly uneventful and indeed dull Charles III’s reign has turned out to be. There have been no public tantrums from the man himself, though I hear informed reports of a few private ones. For decades, as Prince of Wales, the king ploughed his own furrow, sometimes with chaotic c...
On the Money: Pierre's Sanitarium speed dial, $23m forestry question, Crafar farms and more
Dwindling goodwill at Sistema, boardroom farewells, gale-force winds and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Ian McCrae: What about a numpty test for aspiring politicians?

There's undoubtedly a role for numpties in parliament or politics would be boring.

Ian McCrae 5:00am
Warren Couillault: Costco and the power of cheap thrills

SES businesses operate with a low cost base and low margins.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
