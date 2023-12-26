Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer

Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer
Ravi Bhalla took office as mayor of Hoboken in 2018. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 26 Dec 2023
By Sarah HolderBefore he became mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, Ravi Bhalla was just a local resident trying to cross the city’s main corridor with his two young kids. It was harder than it had to be.“We simply had no pedestrian crossing signals. So I didn't know when the light would turn green on my side in order to cross safely with my child,” he recalled in a recent interview. The stakes rose in 2015 when Bhalla – then a city council member – attended the funeral of an 89-year-old woman named Agnes A...
Top summer reading on the public sector
Policy

Top summer reading on the public sector

Learn how to avoid blunders, deliver results and stay ahead of the political agenda.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Investments

What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid

Perception influenced investors more than reality. Opportunities abound in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid
Energy

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

With the grid collapsing, banks are helping to finance solar panels and renewables.

Bloomberg 25 Dec 2023
South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

More Bloomberg

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts
Energy

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

With the grid collapsing, banks are helping to finance solar panels and renewables.

Bloomberg 25 Dec 2023
‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity
Bloomberg

‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity

We often get stuck in a mindset that what we trained for, or ended up in, defines us.

Bloomberg 24 Dec 2023
Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking
Bloomberg Opinion

Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking

Baccy barons trying to cut dependency on cigarettes. But quitting has its side effects.

Bloomberg 23 Dec 2023
Wall Street traders go all-in on great monetary pivot of 2024
Bloomberg

Wall Street traders go all-in on great monetary pivot of 2024

Wall Street euphoric at latest interest-rate signals from the Fed.

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2023