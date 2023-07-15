Nike faces Canadian probe over alleged use of forced Uyghur labour

Menu
By Brian PlattNike Canada Corp and Dynasty Gold Corp are being investigated by a Canadian government agency for allegedly using forced Uyghur labour in their supply chains and operations.The probes were announced Tuesday by Sheri Meyerhoffer, who heads an agency set up by prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government in 2019 to examine human rights complaints about Canadian garment, mining, and oil and gas companies working abroad. Meyerhoffer said her office – called the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise – is...
