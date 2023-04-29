Menu
Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax

Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax
The policy changes will affect about 10% of residential property transactions. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 29 Apr 2023
By Krystal ChiaSingapore’s move to double property taxes for foreigners signals that policymakers are growing more cognisant of surging money inflows from wealthy Chinese, even though the higher rates are unlikely to cool home prices.In new measures announced on Thursday Singapore time, foreigners will pay 60% tax on any residential purchase, while the rate for using an entity or a trust was raised to 65%, preventing any circumvention of the rules. Permanent residents and citizens buying their second residential property will also pa...
On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more
On the Money

On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more

This week in OTM: realising unrealised is a taxing question, what's eating Jarden, a little self-indulgence and more.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?

We can learn from the billionaire's entrepreneurial single-mindedness.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?
World

Investors swinging between oil and gold

The timing of the Fed's rates pivot and China’s recovery are the big unknowns.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Investors swinging between oil and gold

