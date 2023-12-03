Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Slowdown in luxury sector may widen Xmas present choices

Slowdown in luxury sector may widen Xmas present choices
Post-covid, consumers have things other than diamonds and similar luxuries to spend their money on. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
By Andrea FelstedIn the market for some sparkle this Christmas? It may cost less than it did in the past few festive seasons.The slowdown in the luxury sector that’s hurt big European names such as LVMH and Gucci-owner Kering is touching everything from watches and jewellery to diamonds.So it’s probably not a bad time to put some bling under the tree. Rough diamond prices have begun to stabilise, but man-made diamond values remain under pressure. As for watches, Rolex and Patek Philippe timepieces continue to change hands...
Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?
World

Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?

US employees are more dissatisfied than they were in the thick of the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more

Bank execs give you a clue, the Willis chrysalis, a Cotto lament and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Dec 2023
On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Dec 2023
Air NZ's A-list influencer play

More Bloomberg

The watery appeal to home buyers in Europe's empty villages
Bloomberg

The watery appeal to home buyers in Europe's empty villages

The changing climate could create upheavals in living in these days of remote work.

Bloomberg 02 Dec 2023
Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

The end of the property boom is diminishing homeownership as a path to wealth.

Bloomberg 27 Nov 2023
We're raising a generation of prudes who want less sex
The Life Social trends

We're raising a generation of prudes who want less sex

A craving for PG-rated content is not just reasonable but also healthy for Gen Z.

Bloomberg 26 Nov 2023
American cricket’s (world) cup runneth over
Sport

American cricket’s (world) cup runneth over

The planet’s second-most popular sport is about to get a huge boost in the US.

Bloomberg 26 Nov 2023