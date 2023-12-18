Menu
Wall Street traders go all-in on great monetary pivot of 2024

Mon, 18 Dec 2023
By Vildana Hajric, Jessica Menton, Carter Johnson and Elena Popina After clashing in recent years, Wall Street traders and the Federal Reserve are – for once – broadly in sync: the great monetary pivot is near as central bankers engineer a once-unthinkable soft landing in the world’s largest economy.That’s the big-picture takeaway after the Fed gave its clearest signal yet that its historic policy tightening campaign is over by projecting more aggressive interest-rate cuts in 2024 – in the process igniting one...
GenAI costs: navigating a market in flux
Markets

GenAI costs: navigating a market in flux

Uncertainty over new technology, but three NZ companies confidently use it.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Former CTO seeks to oust Youtap CEO - again

A lawyer for the company disputed the allegations, calling them rehashed.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Former CTO seeks to oust Youtap CEO - again
Markets

'Christmas cheer' for Auckland airport: Analysts

Watchdog issues final decisions on its 7-yearly review of regulated airports.

John Anthony 5:00am
'Christmas cheer' for Auckland airport: Analysts

