Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

What Tokyo learned from the tragic 1923 Kanto earthquake

What Tokyo learned from the tragic 1923 Kanto earthquake
Visitors to the Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park see displays on the likely impact of major tremors. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 03 Sep 2023
By Shoko OdaSept 1 marked a century since a magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo, leaving some 100,000 people dead or missing and much of the city destroyed by fire. Government experts see a 70% chance of a magnitude-7 earthquake taking place right underneath the capital within the next three decades, which could cost 95 trillion yen (NZ$1.08t) in economic damages, according to estimates. That looming threat keeps Tokyo on its toes. Last year it earmarked 15 trillion yen for natural disaster resiliency pr...
New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities
Bloomberg

New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities

The last thing restaurants need is other sectors soliciting tips from customers.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

Chris vs Christopher, San Fran's new owner, Heartland's loans and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Sep 2023
On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy

The rise of populism politics is becoming a plague.

Cameron Bagrie 02 Sep 2023
Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy

More Bloomberg

New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities
Bloomberg

New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities

The last thing restaurants need is other sectors soliciting tips from customers.

Bloomberg 5:00am
What the Barbie movie tells us about workplace culture
Business Advice

What the Barbie movie tells us about workplace culture

Where Barbie is primarily pink, offices are colourless and oppressive. 

Bloomberg 02 Sep 2023
Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
Bloomberg

Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights

ACCC: Qantas advertised flights for weeks after scrapping them.

Bloomberg 31 Aug 2023
Australia to hold historic Indigenous vote on October 14
Bloomberg

Australia to hold historic Indigenous vote on October 14

PM Anthony Albanese has made the Voice a major focus of his first term in office.

Bloomberg 30 Aug 2023