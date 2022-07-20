Beat the brain drain

See full details
Richard Conway
Wed, 20 Jul 2022

International workers are wanting to travel back home. (Image: Getty)
Retaining employees is a big challenge for business leaders this year. As staff move from remote working back to the office, we’re seeing a trend towards pod teams and partial work-from-home models.  Meeting employees’ changing expectations has become a critical role for HR staff and operations managers.  But many New Zealand businesses are now facing a new retention challenge arising from the easing of travel restrictions at the NZ border.  Overseas workersCompanies who employ international staff are finding that the...

Law & Regulation
TracPlus wins application for interim injunction on v2track
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

TracPlus took its former subsidiary to court and won after it refused to end a contract with one of its clients. 

Opinion
Ethical investment the new frontier for active managers
David Chaplin | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

The ability to switch out of companies whose environmental or social credentials suddenly change is a plus that active fund managers are leveraging for investors who like their returns with sprinkling of moral purity.

Investments FREE
Investment charity out to make KiwiSaver a force for good
Ella Somers | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Mindful Money wants you to know what your retirement savings scheme is funding and, if necessary, change it for the better.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

