Changing the plan is the plan

Victoria Mulligan
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

The team experiencing the challenge first-hand is in charge of solving it. (Image: Getty)
Experiments are more associated with science than with business. But just as science seeks to formulate a hypothesis, test, adapt, and then test again, so too should businesses. The old way of coming up with a plan, and then rolling it out to your organisation is dead. The new ways of working do the opposite: taking ideas from the edges of the organisation, not the top, being bold about adopting them but also about dropping them, and accepting that the plan is never finished. Changing the plan is the plan.Work is killing usIt’s offic...

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

