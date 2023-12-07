Menu
Six key contracts every small business needs

Having the right contracts can help mitigate business risk. (Image: NZME)
Georgina Toomey
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Small business owners must have certain contracts in place to help define and manage key relationships, including with staff, suppliers and customers. Such contracts can help mitigate business risk, reduce the risk of misunderstandings and provide guidance on resolving issues should challenges arise in the future. There are six key contracts that every small business needs. Employment agreement  The most crucial contract small business owners need is a robust employment agreement template to provide to each employee. This ag...
