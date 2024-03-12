Menu
The battle for structured literacy funding

Structured literacy is beset with trademark issues. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Tue, 12 Mar 2024
Commercial interests could unduly capture funding for a major shift in how children learn to read, experts warn.  Education minister Erica Stanford told BusinessDesk this month she was working at pace to implement her party’s election promise to mandate “structured literacy” amid declines in literacy rates in recent decades. But the term “structured literacy” is beset with trademark issues and debates around what it means. The government adopting a restrictive definition could put training providers...
