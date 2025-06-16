Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

‘Smooth seas don’t make a good sailor’: The future of coastal shipping in New Zealand

‘Smooth seas don’t make a good sailor’: The future of coastal shipping in New Zealand
The Moana Chief arriving at Port of Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 16 Jun 2025
Pacifica Shipping is the only dedicated coastal container service in New Zealand. Oliver Lewis goes to sea, briefly, to understand the future prospects of a changing industry.At 34, Drew Ordish – a third-generation mariner from Wellington – is one of the younger crew members aboard Moana Chief, a coastal container ship plying a weekly service connecting Northport, Port of Tauranga, Port of Auckland and Lyttelton Port Company.“There’s plenty of characters at sea, man. I’ve met some and I’m probably one of them...
NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q
Economy

NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q

Q1 looks okay but Q2 may be dire.

Rebecca Howard 11:45am
Markets

THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid

In tandem with the offer, the consortium has amassed a 19.99% stake in THL.

Gregor Thompson 10:50am
THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

Can you beat the Quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

More Infrastructure

Why Fletcher's construction arm could be a hot property
Infrastructure

Why Fletcher's construction arm could be a hot property

Building conglomerate confirms inbound interest in several of its businesses.

Rebecca Stevenson 11 Jun 2025
Government opens applications for $30m coastal shipping fund
Infrastructure

Government opens applications for $30m coastal shipping fund

Ministers want to see freight-supporting proposals backed with co-investment.

Oliver Lewis 11 Jun 2025
Auckland Council to revisit Maungawhau CRL station plans
Infrastructure

Auckland Council to revisit Maungawhau CRL station plans

The Uptown Business Association wants to "see more ambition and imagination".

Oliver Lewis 09 Jun 2025
Clifford Bay port plan resurfaces with private-sector backing
Infrastructure Blue Highway

Clifford Bay port plan resurfaces with private-sector backing

The Grice brothers and Sean Colgan are pitching the time-saving Cook Strait port.

Oliver Lewis 09 Jun 2025