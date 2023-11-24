Auror founders celebrated a big win at the NZTE international business awards on Thursday. (Image: Auror)

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has crowned a crime intelligence software platform as the supreme winner at its NZ international business awards.

Auror targets retail crime – a problem costing businesses more than $150 billion a year globally.

The online platform is built around a digital reporting process that makes it easier for retailers and police to collaborate, reducing in-store losses.

Auror also won the best medium business category earlier in the night, with judges saying it is on the cusp of something huge.

The Auror App – a platform for retailers focused on preventing crime, reducing losses and making stores safer. (Image: Auror)

David Downs, the convener of judges for the awards, said when NZ businesses succeed internationally, “that’s a win for all of us”.

He said the achievements of exporters brought benefits back to NZ.

“There’s so much effort that goes into growing an export business from Aotearoa New Zealand, around the world.

“If you look at what our winners do and what they’ve achieved, they’re all great examples of the potential that exists across our business and export community."

Fifty finalists made it through to the last stage of the awards and winners were chosen across 10 categories by an independent panel of judges.

The winners were: