Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales

Fletcher is holding an investor day on Wednesday. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Fletcher Building has pulled back expectations on its earnings to the lower end of its earlier forecast range. As part of an investor day presentation on Wednesday, the company has revised its expected earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) figure to around $800 million for the 2023 financial year to June 30.During a presentation to the 2023 Macquarie Australia conference in May, the company said it expected Ebit to be $800m-$855m within the current financial year.Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said the number of housing...
Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares
Politics

Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares

Chris Hipkins announced Michael Wood's fate at a hastily arranged press conference.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:42pm
Policy

Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker

Wealthy clients will sometimes punish tax advisers who speak against their interests.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Property

Queenstown rentals spike 20% to $750 a week

New Zealand isn't alone in seeing post-pandemic rental increases.

Brent Melville 11:15am
More Business

'Groundbreaking' fair pay agreement for cleaners on cards
News in Brief

A union representing cleaners wants to end the "race to the bottom" in the sector.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April
Law & Regulation

The businessman is believed to be living in London after a stint in Ibiza, Spain.

Denise McNabb 20 Jun 2023
Philanthropists launch ad campaign against lack of covid subsidy repayments
Media

Grant and Marilyn Nelson are still waiting for a judicial review ruling against MSD.

Greg Hurrell 18 Jun 2023
Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
Markets

The airport sees technology as playing a key role in infrastructure reinvestment plans.

Staff reporters 07 Jun 2023