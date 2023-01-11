Clean-car scheme reaches $288.5m in payments

The low-emission feebate scheme is almost tapped out. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The gap between government clean-car rebates and fees has stretched to $183.4 million, after New Zealanders snapped up more than 41,000 electrically powered passenger cars last year.Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which administrators the ‘feebate’ scheme, paid out an initial $85.2m for 13,149 zero-emission cars under the original clean-car rebate scheme from July 1, 2021. From April 1 to Dec 31 last year, it shelled out another $203.3m to 62,514 new owners of low- and zero-emission cars, according to data released to Business...