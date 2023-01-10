EV sales push car sales up 77%, but that could stall

Tesla is still a firm favourite in the EV market. (Image: Getty)

New car sales decelerated by 4.3% during December but that did little to subdue a record year for the industry, with the 116,445 car registrations sparked in the main by electrified vehicle sales.There were 41,103 electrified vehicles sold over the year, which was up 77% or 17,930 units on the year before.That helped drive overall sales up by 3.8%, or 4,302 units on last year's numbers, making it the strongest year for registrations of passenger and SUV vehicles on the books. Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) – at 16,223 &...