Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cars

EV sales push car sales up 77%, but that could stall

EV sales push car sales up 77%, but that could stall
Tesla is still a firm favourite in the EV market. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
New car sales decelerated by 4.3% during December but that did little to subdue a record year for the industry, with the 116,445 car registrations sparked in the main by electrified vehicle sales.There were 41,103 electrified vehicles sold over the year, which was up 77% or 17,930 units on the year before.That helped drive overall sales up by 3.8%, or 4,302 units on last year's numbers, making it the strongest year for registrations of passenger and SUV vehicles on the books. Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) – at 16,223 &...
Property

Summerset says times are tough but sales are good

Total settlements in the fourth quarter were 18% higher than they were a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
Bloomberg

First the US, then Brazil. Where next?

The Jan 6-style insurrection in Brasilia cannot just be dismissed as the actions of "a handful of idiots".

Bloomberg 10:30am
Media

TVNZ files trademark opposition against Vodafone NZ

TVNZ has filed the opposition ahead of Vodafone’s One NZ rebrand, expected early this year.

Ben Moore 10:17am

More Cars

The Life Free

Car shows popular for years are now just so passé

Big marques prefer to debut their luxury models at Monterey.

Bloomberg 08 Jan 2023
The Life Free

Review: Audi e-tron 2022: bringing booty back

Our reviewer has a new favourite car – "every inch is perfect".

Matt Martel 25 Dec 2022
The Life Free

Corolla Cross review: Is this your new BFF?

The reliable old Toyota Corolla welcomes a new member to the family, an SUV.

Brenda Ward 18 Dec 2022
The Life Free

Which cheap electric car to buy — the MG ZS EV or BYD's Atto 3?

And we have a winner...

Matt Martel 04 Dec 2022