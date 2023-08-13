Menu
In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars

The Tesla Model Y has shot into the lead in new-car sales in the people's republic. (Image: Supplied)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 13 Aug 2023
By David FicklingPrice wars can be creative, or destructive. When comparable airlines battle for market share, the results can be devastating. None are offering a fundamentally cheaper product, so the effect is only to make consumers expect cheaper tickets. When one of the players has a cost advantage, however – as when a budget airline takes on a full-service carrier – the outcome is to switch buyers’ loyalty to the better-value product. Four of the 10 most highly valued carriers in the Bloomberg World Airlines index are...
