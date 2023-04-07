Menu
NZ electric bike maker reveals first model

NZ electric bike maker reveals first model
The Arlington prototype is small enough to fit into an elevator or small apartment. (Image: Arlington)
Matt Martel
Matt Martel
Fri, 07 Apr 2023
Tiny Hawke's Bay firm Arlington has unveiled a 50-kilometre-per-hour electric moped with a range of up to 80 kilometres, to be built in Dannevirke.The bike is the brainchild of designer Ian Meredith, working with the manufacturing firm, Metalform. Meredith expects the bike to be declared roadworthy within a month. The first 10 bikes have already been sold at a price of $8,000.Arlington is the third New Zealand firm involved in the production of electric motorbikes. Tauranga’s UBCO, which uses a manufacturer in China, is the large...
