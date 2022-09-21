See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
CEO Exclusive

More allegations against former CCHL boss emerge

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 21 Sep 2022

More allegations against former CCHL boss emerge
US investors allege Boyd induced them to make investments using fraudulent documentation. (Image: CCHL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 21 Sep 2022
RELATED
More fraud allegations are emerging from former US business associates of Tim Boyd, the Australian entrepreneur who resigned two weeks ago as chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL). Disgruntled investors who claim to have been left out of pocket by Boyd have provided documentation and legal letters to back up their allegations that he misled them into making investments using falsified documents. Last week, a BusinessDesk investigation into Boyd, who jumped to a salary near $400,000 at CCHL from his position as an IT pro...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Economy
Implementation of new climate standards must go beyond mere compliance
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

The implementation of climate reporting standards is gaining momentum but needs to go beyond a mere compliance exercise says KPMG.

Technology
How Xero plans to keep its tech edge
Ben Moore | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Xero was the Uber of accounting before Uber was even started. How is it planning to stay relevant as the market gets crowded?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.