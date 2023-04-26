Menu
Climate change

Tough road ahead to reduce NZ's emissions, says Forsyth Barr

Tough road ahead to reduce NZ's emissions, says Forsyth Barr
Methane makes up 43% of NZ’s emissions, and it originates largely from the agricultural sector. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
The easy work in improving New Zealand’s emissions profile has been done and the hard work to reduce gross emissions still lies ahead, a Forsyth Barr study has concluded.The investment and research company was reviewing the Ministry for the Environment's (MfE) recent greenhouse gas inventory and what it would mean for NZ’s listed companies.Forsyth Barr noted that about 12% of NZ’s gross 2021 greenhouse gas emissions came from five listed companies: Genesis Energy, Fonterra Shareholders Fund, Air New Zealand, Fletcher Build...
