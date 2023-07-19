Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate Policy

Climate scenario analysis: the new frontier for business

Climate scenario analysis: the new frontier for business
The FMA's climate-related disclosures manager, Jenika Phipps. (Image: Financial Markets Authority)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
When large companies release their first mandatory climate reports next year, they won’t just include estimates of greenhouse gas emissions data. They will also have to include “scenario analysis”. In other words – how will that organisation cope with various possible futures as the world heats up?It will be the job of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) to enforce the standards of climate change reporting, even if it has repeatedly made clear it will take a primarily educative approach in the early days.On July 1...
Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June
Economy

Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June

Food prices drove the annual increase.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
Global dairy prices fall at latest auction
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

More Climate Policy

Are our big waste players as green as they claim?
Infrastructure Investigation

Are our big waste players as green as they claim?

New regulations are ushering big landfill businesses' shift to resource recovery. 

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Govt considered, rejected wealth tax, says Hipkins
Policy

Govt considered, rejected wealth tax, says Hipkins

Now is no time to "experiment" with a wealth tax, the prime minister says.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Jul 2023
Five ways NZ is failing on climate change
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Five ways NZ is failing on climate change

Our approach to climate change action and prosperity both look increasingly backwards.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jul 2023
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 10 Jul 2023